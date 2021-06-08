Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74.

