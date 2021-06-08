Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 432 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $258.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

