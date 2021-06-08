Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 511,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,889,027 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 113,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 718,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 609,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.