Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Communities by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $4,604,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

