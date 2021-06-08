ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHPT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $9,617,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $367,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $5,640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $53,400,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $3,261,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.