Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Plans Dividend of GBX 9

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CAY opened at GBX 364 ($4.76) on Tuesday. Charles Stanley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 330.31. The company has a market capitalization of £189.70 million and a P/E ratio of 17.90.

CAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

