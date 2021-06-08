ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0033 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $99,332.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,121.28 or 1.00231409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00077183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001016 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.