Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CHE opened at $486.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

