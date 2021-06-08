Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:CHE opened at $486.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
