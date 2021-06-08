Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

