Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,780,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,791,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

