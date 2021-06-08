Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,774 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

