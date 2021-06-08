Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 144 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

MMM opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.95. The company has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.