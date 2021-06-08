Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes $641,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

