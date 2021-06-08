Chimpion Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $84.72 million and approximately $622,485.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00008134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.00976259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.91 or 0.09647106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049734 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

