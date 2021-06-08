Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,323.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,425.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $964.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.