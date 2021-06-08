Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.43

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.43 and last traded at $121.71, with a volume of 1205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 159.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.