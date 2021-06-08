Chronologic (DAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $187,122.97

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $187,122.97 and approximately $74.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00986013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.01 or 0.09491437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,397,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,189,438 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

