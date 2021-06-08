CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 14,037 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

