CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

