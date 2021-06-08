CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $100,862,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $22,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $15,849,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $10,005,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

GFL stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.