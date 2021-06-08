CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Total by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Total by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Total by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Total by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

