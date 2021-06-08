CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 114,510 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2,294.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,510 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,571,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,626 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 457,198 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,032,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

