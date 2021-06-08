CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 12,310 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ambev by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,668,000 after buying an additional 41,425,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,282 shares during the period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

