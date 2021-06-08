CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 5,519 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH opened at $307.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $170.30 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

