CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 444.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 57,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 153,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

