Cim LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after purchasing an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,554,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,842. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. 9,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,389. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.