Cim LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 100.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $2,945,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 416,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,858,000 after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $176.52. 65,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,418,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.61.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

