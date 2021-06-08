Cim LLC Sells 264 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,024 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.50, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

