Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

