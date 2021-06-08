Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 93.08 ($1.22). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 90.68 ($1.18), with a volume of 8,910,950 shares.

Several analysts have commented on CINE shares. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.67 ($1.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group Company Profile (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

