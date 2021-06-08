Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $118.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.90.

Shares of PVH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,261. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.13.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

