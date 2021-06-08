CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $6.39 on Friday. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26.
About CK Asset
