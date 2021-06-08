CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $6.39 on Friday. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

