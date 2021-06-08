Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TSPCF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77. Cleanaway Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.