Clipper Logistics’ (CLG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON CLG opened at GBX 784 ($10.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Clipper Logistics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.64 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £798.23 million and a PE ratio of 41.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 691.03.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.