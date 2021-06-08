CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-2.870 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. 52,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.