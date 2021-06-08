Color Platform Trading Down 22% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $773,679.07 and approximately $2,400.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,132.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $590.92 or 0.01783520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00489736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00062047 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001488 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004892 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

