Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.55. Comcast posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.36. 578,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,008,824. Comcast has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $258.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.