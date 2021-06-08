Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.82% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 78,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

