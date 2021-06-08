Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,014 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

