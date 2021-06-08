Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,017 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.