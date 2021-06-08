Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.08. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

