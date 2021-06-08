Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 300 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,680,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

