Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

