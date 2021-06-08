Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Holdings Lowered by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at $901,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

