Connectome Market Capitalization Tops $198,476.83 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $198,476.83 and approximately $808,853.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.87 or 0.00994344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.32 or 0.09603546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

