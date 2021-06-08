Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) VP Todd Renaud Sells 5,000 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of -193.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
