Contrasting CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -35,630.97% -27.42% -24.84% Krystal Biotech N/A -12.78% -12.33%

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 12,543.98 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -22.53 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -38.75

Krystal Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 2 3 14 0 2.63 Krystal Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $160.88, indicating a potential upside of 34.96%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $103.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.58%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, the company is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Further, it engages in the development of regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and ViaCyte, Inc. It also has a strategic partnership with Nkarta, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapies for cancer. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and acne scars; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx for other rare lung disease. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

