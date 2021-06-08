Contrasting Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) & Its Competitors

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lynas Rare Earths to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Lynas Rare Earths Competitors -118.39% -2.60% 0.24%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Lynas Rare Earths Competitors 325 1186 1390 31 2.38

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential downside of 8.25%. Given Lynas Rare Earths’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lynas Rare Earths has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lynas Rare Earths’ rivals have a beta of 2.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $278.42 million -$13.02 million -204.50 Lynas Rare Earths Competitors $1.43 billion -$63.89 million 10.01

Lynas Rare Earths’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lynas Rare Earths. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lynas Rare Earths rivals beat Lynas Rare Earths on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants; and offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in December 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

