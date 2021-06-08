Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $699,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $99,208,426. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

