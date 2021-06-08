Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Terex by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,323 shares of company stock worth $8,048,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

NYSE TEX opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

